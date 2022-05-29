EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) said officers were called out to the 5000 block of Carriage Dr. at 5 p.m. on May 28 to a domestic dispute. Officers arrested Nicholas Heard of Evansville, 19, for robbery, battery, resisting law enforcement and possessing a gun without a license.

EPD said it had received reports of Heard beating a woman. When Heard saw officers arrive on the scene, he fled according to a report sent by EPD to Eyewitness News.

The report said officers blew an air horn twice and Heard continued to flee. Officers were able to catch Heard shortly after and placed him in custody according to authorities.

Officers said Heard told them that he had a gun on him and officers found it and the victim’s wallet. Heard does not have a license to carry according to a police spokesperson.

Police said the victim, who is pregnant, told them that Heard grabbed her hair and ripped her shirt after an argument. A witness told police that Heard dragged the victim across the ground, pulled the victim’s hair out and threw the victim’s purse.

A police spokesperson said the victim had scratches and bruises on her chest and a head injury and the crime scene unit took photos of the victim’s injuries.

Heard was taken to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center according to the report.