Man arrested after shooting in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky (WEHT) – An Owensboro man was arrested on Thursday after one person was shot.

Officers were sent to the 2100 block of Clinton Place West at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries.

Officers located the suspect, Charles R. Jean, 42, of Owensboro, and took him into custody. Jean is being charged with first degree assault and wanton endangerment. Police say this is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Owensboro Police at 270-687-8888.