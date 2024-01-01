HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – According to the Evansville Police Department (EPD), a man was arrested after a “shots fired” call came in on December 31 on Jackson Avenue.

EPD says on December 31, 2023, at 10:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at the 600 block of Jackson Avenue. The caller advised Central Dispatch that there were three people shooting at the garage in the back alley. Prior to officers’ arrival, Dispatch updated the address to the 600 block of Monroe Avenue. Officers arrived at the 600 block of Monroe Avenue and started walking south toward the alleyway.

Authorities say while in the alleyway south of Monroe Avenue, officers heard seven gunshots from about one block south of their location. Officers ran one block south to Jackson Avenue when they heard another single shot to the south. When approaching the alley between Jackson Avenue and Taylor Avenue, officers heard another single gunshot from just around the corner of a privacy fence; about 20 feet from their location. Officers then saw the suspect, later identified as Enriko Payne, walking east in the alleyway.

Police say Payne saw officers and began running south. Officers immediately gave Payne commands to show his hands and to stop running. According to police, when Payne started running, they observed him allegedly throw an object near a vehicle that was parked in the alley. EPD says when Payne did not comply with the multiple commands to stop, officers drew and fired a Conducted Electrical Weapon (CEW). The same officer deployed both sets of probes from the CEW, but both were ineffective.

EPD says Payne continued south crossing Taylor Ave before stopping in front of an address in the 1500 block of South Morton Avenue. Payne then started complying with officer-given commands and laid face down on the ground, and Payne was placed into custody.

Authorities say a handgun magazine was found near the area where officers observed him throwing an object. While speaking with Payne, officers say they could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from Payne’s breath. Police say Payne later admitted to drinking tequila and moscato. Payne was ran through NCIC and was found to have one Felony Warrant and two Misdemeanor warrants out of Vanderburgh County, and Payne was transported to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center (VCCC).

EPD says while Payne was getting booked into VCCC, Payne stated that he and his friends were walking down the alley back to Payne’s sister’s house. Payne stated that he and friends were walking down the alleyway, shooting a gun to celebrate the New Year. Payne stated that the gun was a Smith & Wesson M&P Shield EZ. Payne stated that a friend fired one round and the gun failed to eject the casing, causing the casing to stick straight up from the ejection port. Payne then took the gun from his friend, cleared the jam and handed the gun back to his friend. That friend then fired the final shot before encountering officers. Payne admitted to throwing the magazine when officers began giving him commands.

Officers were unable to locate the firearm at the time of the report.