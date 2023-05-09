HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A man was arrested in the parking lot of Pike Central High School and charged with several crimes related to child pornography.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested John Carroll, 30, on Friday. During the investigation, deputies said they determined Carroll had sent sexually explicit photos and videos to minors and had also purchased alcohol and electronic vaping devices for minors.

He was charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Dissemination of Pornography to Minors, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

He was booked into the Pike County Jail.