VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An Illinois man was arrested for murder Tuesday night and was booked into the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

On Tuesday around 1:20 p.m., the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office received reports that a woman had been shot while in a vehicle eastbound on I-20.

Courtesy: The County Eagle

Courtesy: The County Eagle

Courtesy: The County Eagle

Courtesy: The County Eagle

Courtesy: The County Eagle

Authorities said the 911 caller stated a passenger in their vehicle was shot and gave a description of the suspect vehicle, an 18-wheeler which had continued eastbound on the interstate.

Mugshot courtesy of Van Zandt County Detention Center.

The suspect was identified as Jason Rashad Williams, of Danville, Ill., and has been charged with one count of murder and three additional charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His bond has been set at $1.75 million.

“I would like to take this opportunity to personally thank all our law enforcement partners who assisted and worked tirelessly on this investigation to ensure the person responsible for this senseless act of violence was apprehended,” Sheriff Joe Carter said. “Quality Law Enforcement Officers came together to ensure the victim and their family receive the justice that is so desperately deserved. Please keep the victim’s family in your thoughts and prayers over the coming days.”