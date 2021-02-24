Man arrested for robbery one day after getting out of prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man who threatened another man and took his car was arrested Tuesday- one day after his release from prison.

Evansville Police say Kylor James, 27, said he would hurt the victim if he fought back after James asked him for his keys.

After driving the car for awhile, police say James pulled over, got down on his knees with his hands up and said “I know I committed a felony … can you help me?”

Police say James admitted to intimidating the owner of the vehicle and doing meth after he was released from the Department of Corrections Monday.

James was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces a robbery charge as well as a traffic violation for never having received a driver’s license.

(This story was originally published on February 24, 2021)