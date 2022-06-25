EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Police in Evansville arrested a man after they said he tried to run a woman over.

Officers were called to a domestic violence incident downtown at 1 a.m. on June 25.

Police said several calls came in reporting a man choking a woman in a white SUV.

Officers said the vehicle was located just south of John Street on Northwest Third Street. Police identified the man as Nicholas Dakota Hays, 25.

Witnesses told police Hayes tried to run the woman over with the SUV before officers arrived, while the woman was trying to get away from him.

Officers said Hayes admitted to drinking and refused to take a chemical test. Hayes was visibly intoxicated according to officers on the scene.

A police spokesperson said Hays denied doing anything wrong and demanded officers let him go. Hayes was charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, strangulation, domestic battery and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Officers took Hayes to Vanderburgh County Confinement Center.