EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man is in the Vanderburgh County jail in connection with an apartment building fire that occurred early Wednesday morning.

According to Evansville Police Sergeant Nick Winsett, 22-year-old Jordan Cleary was booked into Vanderburgh County Jail and charged with criminal mischief – pecuniary charges of at least $50,000.

Shortly before 5am Wednesday, the Evansville Fire Department was sent to the 900 block of West Illinois Street for a residential structure fire.

When fire crews arrived, flames were coming from the attic area of the building. Because the fire continued to spread quickly, extra manpower was brought in to help contain the blaze.