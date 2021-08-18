Man arrested in Hopkins County after leading police on chase

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A St. Charles man was arrested on Wednesday after police say he tried to flee in his vehicle and then on foot.

Authorities say they were searching for Joseph Franklin, 39, for the past several weeks in reference to multiple shootings that have occurred in the city limits of St. Charles. They say Franklin is suspected of firing weapons and damaging homes and vehicles.

Police say they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Franklin, but he failed to stop and a pursuit ensued through Earlington and Mortons Gap. Police say that during the pursuit, Franklin was observed throwing items out of the vehicle. Detectives recovered two grams of methamphetamine that they say Franklin threw during the pursuit.

After pursuing the vehicle for over ten miles, police say Franklin wrecked his truck in the White City Wildlife Management Area and fled on foot through a heavily wooded area. Detectives conducted a search warrant on the vehicle and discovered a larger bag of suspected methamphetamine and paraphernalia.

Police were able to locate Franklin later and take him into custody without incident. Franklin was lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center on several felony charges.