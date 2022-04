WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (WEHT) — 41-year-old Daniel W. Lanning is now behind bars after an underage girl allegedly told police he had sexually assaulter her.

The White County Sheriff’s Department says it was notified of the assault earlier in the week. Interviewed at the Guardian Center in Carmi, the girl made allegations that Daniel Lanning had sexually assaulted her on several occasions, police say.

Lanning was arrested Friday and is facing multiple Criminal Sexual Assault charges.