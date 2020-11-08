Man arrested on multiple charges after allegedly exposing himself to children

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson man is facing several charges after allegedly exposing himself to kids and later injuring and spitting on officers.

When police arrived to the 700 block of Short 7th Street, they say Isaiah Latham, 18, tried to flee the area. While trying to get Latham in a patrol car, one officer was knocked to the ground and injured. Police say Latham then spit in one officer’s face and later on an officer’s clothes. He then spit in another officer’s faith while at Deaconess.

Latham faces three counts of assault third degree, one count of assault second degree, fleeing or evading police on foot second degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.

(This story was originally published on November 7, 2020)