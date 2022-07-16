EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police (EPD) arrested a man for having a large amount of drugs and a stolen handgun at the 300 block of South Green River Road on July 15 at 11:10 p.m. Police identified the man as 35 year-old Michael Jimenez.

Detectives with the Evansville-Vanderburgh County Drug Task Force received a tip that Jimenez was in possession of a large amount of drugs. Officers had information that Jimenez was staying at the America’s Best Value Inn according to an affidavit sent to Eyewitness News.

The affidavit said detectives observed Jimenez leave the hotel and started walking through the Circle K parking lot at 300 S Green River Road. Detectives saw Jimenez carrying a red duffle bag and stopped him according to officials.

Authorities said the K9 unit alerted the detectives that there was an odor of drugs on the bag. Detectives asked Jimenez if he had anything illegal in the bag and Jimenez told them he had marijuana and a gun in the bag.

Police said Jimenez gave permission for the bag to be searched and detectives found a loaded handgun and a black bag with 12 separate, clear bags of a green plant like substance. The substance tested positive for marijuana that weighed over 350 grams and dispatch told detectives the gun was stolen according to a police spokesperson.

Detectives took Jimenez to the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center and was searched. Fentanyl and heroin was found on Jimenez according to EPD detectives.

Jimenez was charged with dealing marijuana greater than 30 grams, possessing a narcotic drug, possessing a stolen firearm and possessing a firearm by a serious violent felon. Jimenez had a prior conviction for dealing meth out of Posey County according to the affadavit.