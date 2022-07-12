SEYMOUR, Ind. (WEHT) — An Indianapolis man was taken into custody Monday, after police say they found about half a kilogram of suspected cocaine in the sedan he was driving.

According to the Indiana State Police, a trooper pulled over 27-year-old Rasheed E. Musheer on I-65 in Jackson County. An ISP officer believed they noticed multiple indicators of criminal activity and smelled marijuana from inside the car.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities say they found a vacuum sealed bag of roughly half a kilogram of suspected cocaine, as well as marijuana and pills. Over $600 in cash was also found during the investigation, police state. Investigators estimate the value of the suspected cocaine to be around $15,000.

Rasheed E. Musheer was arrested on preliminary charges of Dealing in Cocaine, Level 2 Felony, Possession of Cocaine, Level 3 Felony, and Possession of Marijuana, Class B Misdemeanor.