Man charged after allegedly shooting wife

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – A man has been arrested and charged following a shooting investigation in Union County, police say.

At 4:29 p.m. Sunday, Union County Dispatch got a call about a man who had shot his wife. A deputy was sent to a home on North Main Street in Sturgis near the Family Dollar store.

Kristie Auenson, 43, was taken to Deaconess Midtown for a gunshot wound in the upper torso. Cell phone video captured the argument. James Auenson, 45, was arrested and charged with first-degree assault-domestic violence and transported to Webster County Jail, according to the press release.

A mugshot was not available at the time of this posting.

