Man charged for murder in Owensboro woman’s death

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — An Owensboro man is charged in connection with a January 26th murder in Owensboro. Police say an armed man came into an Owensboro woman’s home in the 100 block of East 25th Street last week, killing her and shooting two others.

The Owensboro Police Department arrested Mark E. Griffith, 58, and charged him with murder. Officials say the victim has been identified as Shannon M. Buchler. According to police, Buchler was found dead in her home. They also say a young girl and man were also found at the scene with gunshot wounds. The man and young girl’s injuries have been described as life-threatening.

At this time, detectives believe the shooting was a domestic disturbance and is not related to any other recent shooting in the city.

Mark E. Griffith is charged with Murder, Assault 1st Degree, and 2 counts of Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree. He is being held at the Daviess County Detention Center.