HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The suspect for a string of property damages has been identified, according to the Owensboro Police Department (OPD).

OPD says a property damage investigation resulted in obtaining limited video surveillance within city limits. OPD says detectives followed up by searching areas outside the city limits where similar crimes occurred. Police say as a result, they located video surveillance of a possible suspect vehicle which led detectives to an address in the 1800 Block of Reid Road where the vehicle was located.

OPD says subsequently, the suspect was identified as Christopher Smithers and he was apprehended in the 5700 Block of Highway 144. Police say the estimated damage to property for victims residing within the city was in excess of $14,000.

OPD says after consulting with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, detectives charged

Christopher Smithers, 21, of Owensboro, with the following:

Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree – 9 Counts

Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree – 40 Counts

Police say Smithers was arrested and lodged at the Daviess County Detention Center on an

unrelated Failure to Appear warrant.

OPD says since April 6, around 10:30 P.M., officers have responded to numerous reports of property damage. Officers say the damage is consistent with being struck with a projectile from a bb or pellet gun. Police say in its original release there have been over 40 reports with the combined damage expected to be thousands of dollars.