Man charged in toddler’s overdose death requests change of venue

VANDERBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – A man charged after police say a child fatally overdosed on fentanyl wants his case moved out of Vanderburgh County.

Attorneys for Arcenial Watt filed papers asking for a change of venue. Watt faces several charges including murder and dealing drugs. Three-year-old Kamari Opperman died in October after police say she ingested fentanyl at a home in Evansville.

Watt is accused of being one of the people in the house who allowed the child to have access to the drug. A hearing on the change of venue is scheduled for December 20.

Cases against several other people in the incident are still pending.