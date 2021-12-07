Man charged in toddler’s overdose death requests change of venue

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VANDERBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – A man charged after police say a child fatally overdosed on fentanyl wants his case moved out of Vanderburgh County.

Attorneys for Arcenial Watt filed papers asking for a change of venue. Watt faces several charges including murder and dealing drugs. Three-year-old Kamari Opperman died in October after police say she ingested fentanyl at a home in Evansville.

Watt is accused of being one of the people in the house who allowed the child to have access to the drug. A hearing on the change of venue is scheduled for December 20.

Cases against several other people in the incident are still pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories