Man charged with burglary returns items

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Early Wednesday morning, EPD was dispatched to the Fasttrack Plaza gas station on Heidelbach Avenue for a possible burglary in progress. Police say that the caller noticed the front glass door was busted and vape pens were scattered across the floor.

Officials say they weren’t able to find a suspect at the scene, but detectives checked camera footage to try to identify the burglar. They say the footage showed a shirtless white man throw a bottle through the glass, jump the counter and steal multiple boxes of vape pens from a cabinet. The owner valued that roughly $1300 of vape products were stolen.

According to the police report, the shirtless man returned later and was spotted sitting on the curb in front of the gas station. The man, identified as 23-year-old Antonio Hernandez, told police he had come back to turn himself in. He reportedly tried to return the vape product that were stolen.

He was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.