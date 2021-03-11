Man charged with drug trafficking after being pulled over for speeding

OHIO COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – What started as a traffic stop, ended with one man behind bars for drug trafficking.

Tyler Green was driving 96 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour speed zone when a trooper pulled him over. Authorities said several large bags of marijuana and nearly $30,000 were found inside the car. Green is facing several charges including trafficking and possession. He’s was released from the Ohio County Jail. Green’s mugshot was not immediately available.

(This story was originally published on March 1, 2021)