JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Jasper Police (JPD) arrested a man for driving intoxicated early Saturday morning. The man was identified as 24-year-old Kaden Quinn.

Police officers were dispatched at 12:10 a.m. on April 30 to Newton St. Reports of a truck traveling southbound on Newton St. was swerving all over the road according to a news release sent to Eyewitness News by the JPD.

The news release says that officers initiated a traffic stop and contact was made with the driver. Quinn appeared to be impaired according to officers on the scene.

Officers say Quinn was transported to Memorial Hospital for a chemical test. Quinn was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment while operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle will intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .15 and higher according to the JPD.