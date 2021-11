GRAYVILLE, Ill (WEHT) Steven Schmittler is being charged with first degree murder in the death of Tommy Burns. Schmittler is accused of shooting Burns to death.

Burns body was found 100 block of E. Sycamore Street Sunday.

Schmittler is also charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held in the White County Jail. A mug shot of Schmittler was not immediately available.