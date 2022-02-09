WAYNE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — Ray Tate, the man accused in connection with the murder of a Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff’s Deputy, made his first court appearance Wednesday. Tate is accused of the December 29th killing of Deputy Sean Riley. Tate also faces charges of armed robbery, vehicle hi-jacking, assault and kidnapping.

While in the Wayne County Circuit Court Wednesday, Tate pleaded not guilty to all 38 charges filed against him. He is currently being held on a $5,000,000 dollar cash bond.

Sheriff Otey says he’s been touched by the outpouring of support his office has received, both from fellow law enforcement agencies, and from people across the region.

“I knew Sean. I considered him a friend. I was one of the deputies who trained him. It’s obviously different whenever you work with somebody and you’re responded to calls,” says Sheriff Chris Otey. “As a first responder, you become very close, you rely on each other. Sometimes you face life or death situations together so you become very close.”

Tate’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 15, 2022.

Below is Eyewitness News footage of Tate arriving for his appearance in Wayne County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.