INDIANAPOLIS, Ind (WEHT) - Indiana has a low vaccination rate, coming in at 43rd out of all states when it comes to the vaccinated population.

The Indiana Chamber of Commerce and Indiana Hospital Association (IHA) are pleading with people to get vaccinated as to free up resources for people who need medical help, as well as to keep businesses going strong. While the Indiana Chamber does not support government mandates for COVID-19 vaccinations and believes such a move should be left up to the employer, the organization continues to encourage businesses to urge their workers to get vaccinated for their own health and that of their workplace.