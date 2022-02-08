MOUNT VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – 20-year-old Evansville native Christopher Michael Upchurch has been arrested by the Posey County Sheriff Office. Mr. Upchurch has been charged with rape, child molesting, and criminal confinement according to a Posey County Sheriff Office spokesperson.

The Indiana Department of Child Services contacted the Posey County Sheriff’s Office about a sexual abuse complaint involving a juvenile on Jan. 28, 2022 according to Sheriff Tom Latham. The victim was interviewed at Holly’s House in Evansville and revealed that sexual abuse had occurred to a certified forensic interviewer on Jan. 31, 2022.

Posey County Sheriff Office says Detective Kyle Reidford interviewed Upchurch on Feb. 4 and determined that Upchurch had sexual relations with the victim. Upchurch was arrested on Feb. 7 by the Posey County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tom Latham says, “These types of suspected crimes are horrendous and

unfortunately when they occur, they leave everlasting effects on the victim.” Sheriff Latham

also stated, “If you or someone you know, has been a victim of an unreported sex crime please

reach out to authorities.” “However, just as important, reach out to professionals in efforts of

dealing with this type of traumatic situation.”

Upchurch is currently in the Posey County Jail and has no bond. He is awaiting prosecution according to the Posey’s County Sheriff Office.



