HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A man connected to a fatal Muhlenberg County wreck has received drug charges.

Back on August 31, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 2 responded to a two-vehicle collision on Kentucky Highway 70 West.

KSP says a preliminary investigation revealed David Isbell, 79, of Greenville, was driving a 2016 Dodge Challenger westbound and Taylor Groves, 26, also of Greenville, was traveling east in a 2020 Toyota Camry when for unknown reasons, Groves crossed the centerline of the roadway and struck Isbell head on.

Isbell was pronounced deceased on scene by the Muhlenberg County Coroner. Groves was severely injured and flown to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

According to KSP, in reference to that fatal accident, Taylor Groves of Muhlenberg County was arrested December 11 for Trafficking In Controlled Substance 1st Offense Fentanyl.

KSP says this case is still being investigated by Accident Reconstructionist Trooper Penrod.