FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – A man recently convicted of murdering a Fairfield, Illinois teenager has asked for a new trial.

In October, it only took a jury one hour to find Brodey Murbarger guilty of murder in connection with the death of Megan Nichols, who was 15 when she vanished in 2014. Her remains were found six years later buried on a Wayne County farm.

Murbarger argues his conviction should be thrown out because the evidence did not match the verdict, there were jurors who were dismissed that should not have been and that the case should have been moved out of Wayne County.

A hearing on the matter is set for January 13. You can view the motion below.