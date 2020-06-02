Man convicted of killing IU student 20 years ago scheduled to be released from prison.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A man convicted of killing an Indiana University student 20 years ago is set to be released from prison.

John Meyers was convicted in 2006 of killing Jill Behrman in 2000.

Her body was discovered three years later.

In April, Meyers asked to be released from prison, citing health problems.

Meyers said medication weakens his immune system, making him more susceptible to coronavirus.

Meyers, who is appealing his conviction, will be released on house arrest by June 15.

(This story was originally published on June 2, 2020.)