Man employed at a jail allegedly smuggled contraband to inmates

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man was arrested when he was accused of smuggling things like cell phones and smokeless tobacco to inmates.

According to Kentucky State Police (KSP), over the past month and a half Deputy Jailer Brandon Fredrick was allegedly being paid for the contraband he gave to inmates. According to KSP, Fredrick allegedly accumulated $1,000, and according to KSP Fredrick claimed he was aware what he was doing was illegal but he did it for the money. KSP also stated that Fredrick allegedly had three cell phones and six cans of smokeless tobacco at one point.

Fredrick was put in the Henderson County Jail and charged for Promoting Contraband in both the first and second degree.