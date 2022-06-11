EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man on Friday night entered a Pizza King on North Saint Joseph Avenue and said he was beat up in the alley behind Liquor Locker. Evansville police officers arrived on the scene between 8 and 9 p.m. on June 10.

The victim told police the suspect was a black man wearing dark clothing. Officers said the victim did not know the man or why he attacked him.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries to his face and neck. Police gave the victim a case number.