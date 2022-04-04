Scott Terry Jr. (FILE: VCSO)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say there will be enhanced charges for the man accused of killing a pregnant woman last week. 30-year-old Scott Terry Junior allegedly shot and killed Candilyn Sexton last Wednesday on West Indiana Street.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says she was pregnant at the time of her death. Because of this, Terry is facing an enhanced charge.

“When you commit a felony, and it’s against someone that you know is pregnant, and you terminate a human pregnancy, then you face an additional term of 6 to 20 years,” says Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann.

Terry is currently charged with murder, with an enhancement for using a firearm and for terminating a human pregnancy. He is due back in court Tuesday.