HARRISBURG, Ill (WEHT) Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man found on the side of the road in Saline County.

The body of Doyle Winston III, 42, was found alone Illinois Route 13, just west of Harrisburg last Wednesday. An autopsy determined his death to be homicide.

No further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 8 at 618-382-4606 ext. 235.