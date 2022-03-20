DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A man passed out behind the wheel led police on a dangerous chase through Daviess County on March 19. The suspect was identified as Garry J. Neal and it was discovered he had five outstanding warrants including shoplifting, DUI, and failure to appear in court plus the numerous charges that resulted from the pursuit according to a police spokesperson.

Police say that the incident began when dispatch received a complaint about Neal at the intersection of U.S. Highway 231 and Burton Road.

EMS and fireman arrived on the scene with a Daviess County Sherriff’s Office (DCSO) Deputy. Neal woke up when confronted by the deputy and fled the scene by car says the police report released to Eyewitness News.

A police spokesperson says the chase started on the northbound lane of U.S. 231 and included several roads. A Kentucky state trooper and another DCSO deputy assisted the pursuit according to the police report.

According to a police spokesperson, Neal was driving too fast at the intersection of Kentucky State Highway 764 and Ward Road and went into a driveway of the 9900 block of Ky. 764. The suspect struck a trailer and his vehicle became stuck in the mud says a police spokesperson.

A police spokesperson says the suspect then fled on foot until the state trooper and deputy caught the suspect in a field behind some residences.

Police officials say Neal was not injured in the incident and was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for medical clearance. He was taken to the Daviess County Detention Center afterwards according to police sources.