EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – On February 1, around 9:30 p.m., the Evansville Police Department (EPD) was called to a local hospital about a male who had two gunshot wounds to his leg.

EPD says arriving officers were able to speak with the victim who told them that he was at his residence on South Grand Avenue when he heard someone trying to gain entry. A news release says once the suspect entered the victim’s residence, the victim tried to force the suspect out. The news release says the suspect immediately shot the victim two times in the lower leg and fled.

EPD says the victim was unable to provide officers with a direction of travel for the suspect and if he left on foot or in a vehicle. Police say the victim didn’t recognize the suspect and described him as a large male. Police say a relative of the victim was able to transport him to the hospital.

EPD says there are no known suspects at this time, and is asking for anyone with knowledge of this crime to please contact the detectives at 812-436-7979.