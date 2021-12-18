A man leaving the bus gets run over at a crosswalk, the suspect flees

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – On December 17, a man had just gotten off a metro bus when he was hit by a car.

The incident happened at the southeast corner of Main Street and John Street. The victim stated that he was walking north on Main Street to cross over to John Street, and after the bus driver waved him over and turned onto John Street a SUV came down Main Street and hit him.

The victim was on the crosswalk when the SUV hit him and knocked him “ten feet back.” The victim does not know what the SUV looked like, but he knew it was a blonde female that hit him. The victim was transported to Deaconess Midtown.

This is a developing story.