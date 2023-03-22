HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 19-year-old Daviess County man wanted by police was found and apprehended by law enforcement officials Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a tip led to the arrest of DaQwuan Vasaad Vinson, who had been on the run since February 2022.
“With the help of others, Vinson has been able to evade capture on multiple previous attempts to arrest him,” officials report in a press release.
Deputies say Vinson was found at a home on Thoma Drive just outside Owensboro. According to the sheriff’s office, he was hiding in a false wall area inside the home. Deputies say the building he was found in is about half-a-mile away from his home address.
Vinson was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on the following offenses:
- Failure to Appear (on the charges of)
— Rape 1st Degree
— Sodomy 2nd Degree
- Failure to Appear (on the charge of)
— Theft by Unlawful Taking from a Building
- Warrant of Arrest (on the charge of)
— Fleeing or Evading Police 2nd Degree
- Failure to Appear (on the charge of)
— Assault 2nd Degree
- Failure to Appear (on the charges of)
— Sexual Abuse 1st Degree
— Rape 1st Degree (2 counts)
— Sodomy 1st Degree (4 counts)
- Warrant of Arrest (on the charge of)
— Burglary 2nd Degree