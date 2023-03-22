HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A 19-year-old Daviess County man wanted by police was found and apprehended by law enforcement officials Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, a tip led to the arrest of DaQwuan Vasaad Vinson, who had been on the run since February 2022.

“With the help of others, Vinson has been able to evade capture on multiple previous attempts to arrest him,” officials report in a press release.

Deputies say Vinson was found at a home on Thoma Drive just outside Owensboro. According to the sheriff’s office, he was hiding in a false wall area inside the home. Deputies say the building he was found in is about half-a-mile away from his home address.

Vinson was booked into the Daviess County Detention Center on the following offenses: