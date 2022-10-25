Kyle Schneider is escorted to a police cruiser after refusing to leave the Warrick County school board meeting in 2021.

Kyle Schneider (Courtesy: Warrick County Jail)

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A man who refused to leave a Warrick County School board meeting last year after being asked to wear a mask has been sentenced.

Police arrested Chandler resident Kyle Schneider at the meeting and charged him with Criminal Trespass.

Court documents show that a jury trial was scheduled for December 6, but was canceled because he pleaded guilty on a misdemeanor charge.

Although he was sentenced to one year in the Warrick County Jail, that sentence was suspended to one year of probation. According to court records, Schneider is no longer allowed on school property.

Last year, school officials told us they asked everyone to wear a mask when they entered school property, adding that kids, staff, and parents have followed the rule since it was put in place.