Man pleads guilty to murder of Kentucky mother

LANCASTER, Ky. (WEHT) – A man accused of killing a Kentucky mother has now pleaded guilty to her murder. David Sparks, 25, entered a guilty plea in Garrard County Circuit Court earlier this week.

He was indicted last year for the murder of Savannah Spurlock, 23. She was last seen in January 2019 leaving a Lexington bar with Sparks and two others.

A tip about an odor is what led to Spurlock’s body being found six months after she went missing.

Her body was found buried on Sparks’ family property.

Media outlets are reporting Sparks will be facing 50 years in prison at his sentencing on Dec. 17.

(This story was originally published on February 2, 2020)

