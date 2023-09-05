HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The man accused of starting the Pearl Cleaners fire has been sentenced.

On Tuesday, Charles James Perrin was sentenced after surprisingly pleading guilty to arson and criminal mischief. Documents say he will be spending the next nine years in prison.

Firefighters were dispatched to the old Pearl Laundry building just before 2 a.m. on May 17. When crews arrived, they were met with flames shooting from the building. According to Division Fire Chief Mike Larson, fighting the blaze hasn’t been easy. Larson says all of the fire equipment put a heavy demand on the water supply, making it difficult to get water to the building at first.