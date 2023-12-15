HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man will spend the next six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distribution of child sexual abuse material.

According to court documents, between November 22 and December 8, 2021, Seth Harms, 31, sent multiple videos and images of child sexual abuse material to other users using an online communications platform.

Authorities state Harms was interviewed at his home by local law enforcement on December 8 where he admitted to viewing sexually explicit material involving minors on his cell phone as recently as a couple of hours before investigators arrived. Authorities say Harms also admitted to using the platform to communicate with other individuals who would send him internet file links for child sexual abuse material.

“Predators like this defendant use online platforms to exploit children and seek affirmation from others who share their sexual interest in minors. Survivors of child sexual abuse are retraumatized every single time the evidence of their abuse is shared,” said Zachary A. Myers, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana. “My office and our law enforcement partners at the FBI are dedicated to protecting children from those interested in their exploitation by identifying and sending them to federal prison.”

Harms was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Richard L. Young who also ordered five years of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office following Harm’s release. Harm’s will also have to register as a sex offender.

Myers thanked Assistant United States Attorney Todd S. Shellenbarger, who prosecuted the case.