EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man involved in a hatchet assault from June 2022 has been sentenced.

A Vanderburgh County Judge sentenced Danny Steward II to one to three years in prison for battery and being a habitual offender in connection with a man being hit with a hatchet.

Evansville Police arrested Steward back on June 18, 2022 in the 700 block of Southeast 8th street. While getting the victim medical help, police say Danny Steward II, who was 36 at the time, showed up at the scene. He was later arrested for battery with a deadly weapon and eventually pleaded guilty.

Court records show Steward was also charged with failure of a sex offender to possess identification.