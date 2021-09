GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A man convicted in a stabbing in Gibson County has been sentenced.

Travis Flowers faced an aggravated battery charge in connection with a stabbing that happened in March. Investigators said the victim had non-life threatening injuries. Princeton Police say Flowers was found hiding inside a house in Sullivan County.

Flowers pleaded guilty to the battery charge and was sentenced to nine months in prison and four years house arrest.