Man sentenced in murder of his estranged wife

PIKE COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A Washington, Indiana man was sentenced on Tuesday in connection with the death of his estranged wife.

Edward Fox received a 55-year prison sentence for the death of Sharon Fox. Police say in July of 2020, Fox called and asked them to check on his estranged wife. Investigators say when they got to her house in Petersburgh, they found her dead. An autopsy showed she died from a spinal fracture.

Detectives believe Edward and Sharon got into a fight and Edward pushed her down the stairs then waited two days before calling police to check on her. He was found guilty earlier this month.