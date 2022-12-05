EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say Jose Martiez Crosby, 22, of Evansville, was sentenced to 56 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

According to court documents, on June 25, 2021, while at a firing range in Evansville, Crosby was captured on security camera video firing a pistol, which he owned.

Officials say Crosby had previously been convicted of felony theft of a firearm and felony maintaining a common nuisance in the Vanderburgh County Circuit Court on July 23, 2020. Court documents say as part of the sentence, the judge ordered that Crosby be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for three years following his release from federal prison.

A news release says this case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make neighborhoods safer for everyone.