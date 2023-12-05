HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man will spend more than two decades behind bars after being sentenced for multiple sex crimes.

Commonwealth Attorney Kathryn Senter states Billy Morseman will spend the next 22.5 years in prison after being convicted of multiple sexual related crimes including: sexual abuse, sodomy, incest and rape.

Senter said a mediation hearing was heard on September 28 with sentencing heard on December 4.

The sentence says all the charges will run concurrently, and Kentucky law says Morseman is ineligible for probation and must serve 85% of his sentence before being eligible for parole.

Morseman will be subjected to five years of supervision after release and must register as a lifetime sex offender.

“The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office commends the bravery of the minor victim, who participated in the mediation hearing and testified during the sentencing hearing,” Senter said.