EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man awoke in the middle of the night to find bullet holes in his bedroom. Evansville police responded to the call around 3:30 a.m. on April 24 at the 800 block of West Idlewild Dr.

Officers that worked the scene say that an investigation discovered four holes were shot into the front of the house. There were four shell casings found in front of the house according to a police spokesperson.

Police say several neighbors of the house reported that they heard shots. One neighbor said they heard a small sports car speed westbound from the residence according to the officers.