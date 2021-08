OHIO COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – Police arrested a man in Ohio County on Wednesday after he fled on foot from his vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says that Wayne Moxley, 51, was wanted on charges of sexual abuse and intimidating a participant in a legal process. Officers were able to locate Moxley after he fled on foot and arrested him.

Moxley is being detained in the Ohio County Detention Center.