Man wanted on warrants out of two counties arrested after police chase

SPENCER, Co. (WEHT) Indiana State Police have arrested a man after they say he led them on a chase and then tried to run away into a field. Isiah Stokes, 24, of Jasper, was arrested on several charges, and had warrants for his arrest out of Spencer and Dubois counties.

ISP say a trooper tried to pull over Stokes Wednesday afternoon around 3:00 on US-231 in Spencer County for speeding. The trooper says Stokes tried to speed off, before stopping, and then driving off again. Stokes reportedly did this several times before pulling into a rest park near the 57 mile marker on I-64 and ran away.

The trooper was able to catch Stokes and arrest him. He was was wanted on warrants through Spencer County, reference Probation Violation, and Dubois County for Assault Domestic Battery. Stokes was then transported to the Spender County Jail where he is facing additional local charges.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 27, 2020)

