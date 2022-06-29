HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department started a new trend on their Facebook every week that they call, “Warrant Wednesday“. This week, HPD is asking for the public’s help to find 29-year-old Damian J. Johnson.

Police say Johnson has a warrant of arrest for strangulation, burglary, and criminal mischief. According to HPD, Johnson also has a bench warrant for a Failure to Appear for Arraignment on burglary and harassment physical contact charges.

If you have any information on Johnson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111. Police warn the public to not try to apprehend any wanted subjects. Johnson’s wanted poster can be found below.