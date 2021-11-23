Man who allegedly kidnapped his 3-year-old could face over a dozen years in jail

ORANGE CO., Ca (WEHT) Jacob Clare has now officially been charged with one charge of kidnapping, among others, for kidnapping his 3-year-old son. He also allegedly ran off with his 16-year-old niece, Amber Clare.

Investigators believe Noah’s father, Jacob, left Beaver Dam, Kentucky with him and his missing cousin Amber either late Friday, November 5, or early Saturday, November 6, to drop off the 3-year-old, but they never arrived in Gallatin, Tennessee. Authorities believe Amber went willingly with Jacob.

The three were located in San Clemente, California last Thursday, Nov. 11. A woman spotted the three in the area and called police.

Jacob Clare faces a maximum sentence of 14 years and 4 months if convicted on all charges. He is also facing additional charges in Tennessee.