Man who caused crash on HWY-41 killing three is sentenced to six years probation

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The man driving the car that crashed into the back of a vehicle, killing three people has been sentenced. Damon Busby had pleaded guilty to three counts of reckless homicide. He was sentenced to six years probation, the first four years will require an electronic monitoring device.

Damon Busby. Source: Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

The crash happened back on September 21, 2020, at Hwy 41 and Covert Ave. Authorities say an SUV was struck from behind by a pick-up truck driven by Busby. The SUV then crashed into the car in front of it, and the SUV went up in flames.

Three people in the SUV died: Crystal Lawrence, 36, of Evansville, along with her 15-year-old daughter Abigail, and 6-year-old son, Chase.

Evansville Police say Busby was speeding on 41 and ran a stoplight at the intersection of 41 and Riverside Dr. before the crash.